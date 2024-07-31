Insurers Can Expect Strong Returns in Near Term

Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> July 31, 2024
Brett Horn, CFA, is a Senior Equity Analyst at Morningstar. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Illinois. He ranked first in the business and industrial services industry in The Wall Street Journal’s annual “Best on the Street” analysts survey in 2013. Profile
TWST: Could you tell us about Morningstar?
Mr. Horn: So, Morningstar, our approach is somewhat unique, where we focus on long-term fundamental