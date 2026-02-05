VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand

Jeremy A. Ellis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Campbell Newman Asset Management. He began his career in the investment management industry in 2007. Mr. Ellis joined Campbell Newman in February 2021, following five years as a Portfolio Manager and Equity Analyst at Baird for the Baird Rising Dividend Portfolio and Baird Recommended Portfolio. From 2014 to 2015, he served as an Equity Analyst at United Capital Financial Advisers and, prior to that, as an Equity Analyst at Spot Trading LLC. He graduated with a B.S. degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and is a CFA charterholder. Profile C. Blake Smith, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Analyst at Campbell Newman Asset Management. He began his career in the investment management industry in 2011. Mr. Smith joined Campbell Newman in September 2025, following 13 years at Bachrach Asset Management as a member of the small team managing the Venturi Global Fund, a family of global investment funds. From 2020 through the closing of the fund in 2024, he served as Co-Portfolio Manager for Venturi’s Global Equity Fund and Global Opportunity Fund, and prior to that, as an analyst for the Venturi Global Equity, Global Opportunity, and Global Income funds. He graduated with a B.S. degree in finance from Miami University in 2011 and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

Word count: 3,890

TWST: Let’s first talk about the overall investment environment. How has it been treating small-cap investments in general, and small-cap growth in particular, in the