U.S. Equity Fund Overweights Big Banks on Valuation, Dividend Strength

Gary Bradshaw is a Portfolio Manager at Hodges Capital Management, Inc. He began working with Don Hodges in 1985 at Rauscher Pierce Refsnes, Inc., and joined Hodges Capital Management in 1990. He is a Portfolio Manager to the Hodges Funds family of funds. Mr. Bradshaw also serves on the board of directors of Hodges Capital Holdings. He has been featured in several publications, including Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Investor’s Business Daily and The New York Times. Mr. Bradshaw earned a B.S. from Virginia Tech in 1978 and an MBA from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1983. Profile

TWST: For the benefit of our readers, let’s start with an introduction to Hodges Capital Management. Tell us a bit about the firm’s history and your business