The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 10, 2025

U.S. Equity Fund Overweights Big Banks on Valuation, Dividend Strength

Bradshaw, Gary
Gary Bradshaw is a Portfolio Manager at Hodges Capital Management, Inc. He began working with Don Hodges in 1985 at Rauscher Pierce Refsnes, Inc., and joined Hodges Capital Management in 1990. He is a Portfolio Manager to the Hodges Funds family of funds. Mr. Bradshaw also serves on the board of directors of Hodges Capital Holdings. He has been featured in several publications, including Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Investor’s Business Daily and The New York Times. Mr. Bradshaw earned a B.S. from Virginia Tech in 1978 and an MBA from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1983. Profile
Word count: 2,306

TWST: For the benefit of our readers, let’s start with an introduction to Hodges Capital Management. Tell us a bit about the firm’s history and your business

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO and the Chief Growth Officer: Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Asymmetric Risk/Reward at Core of Multi-Asset Strategy
Dividend Growth Strategy Favors High-Quality Financials
Screening for 10% Dividend Growth Over 10 Years
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Aerospace & Defense: Demand Is Clear, but Visibility Is Cloudy
Global Super Cycle Boosts Long-Term Outlook for Commercial Aerospace
U.S. Industrials Poised for Growth as Reshoring, Efficiency Drive Demand
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 