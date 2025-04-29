U.S Commercial-Stage Biotechs Positioned to Do Well as Tariff Fears Ease

Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> April 29, 2025
Hartaj Singh is a Founding Partner of Tecumseh Partners, advising biotech companies on valuation, strategy, and investor engagement. He also writes The Biotech Capital Compass, a newsletter focused on biotech market trends. Mr. Singh’s 30+ year career spans biotech equity research, hedge fund investing, and consulting — previously at firms like Oppenheimer, BTIG and Lehman Brothers. With an MBA from Duke and a background in computational neurobiology, Mr. Singh brings a science-driven approach to biotech investing. Profile
Word count: 3,011
TWST: Please update us on what you’re doing now. It looks like you founded a new firm.
Mr. Singh: I left Oppenheimer last year, after an