Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials

Eric J. Marshall, CFA, currently serves as President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research for Hodges Capital Management, as well as a Portfolio Manager to the Hodges Funds family of funds. He joined the firm in 1997, and also serves on the board of directors of the firm’s parent company, Hodges Capital Holdings. Mr. Marshall holds a B.A. in finance from West Texas A&M University, and is an active member of the CFA Institute and the Dallas Society of Financial Analysts. He is a frequent guest on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” “Street Signs,” and the “Closing Bell,” as well as on Bloomberg television and Fox Business News. Profile

Word count: 3,236

TWST: You have several different small-cap and micro-cap strategies and mutual funds at Hodges, so let’s start with a broad overview.

Mr.