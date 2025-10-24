The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 24, 2025

Small Cap Value Manager Likes Homebuilders, Furniture, and Trucking

Deysher, John E.
John E. Deysher, CFA, is President of Bertolet Capital LLC, adviser to the Pinnacle Value Fund. He is responsible for the fund’s daily investment activities and has more than 40 years of investment management experience. From 1990 until 2002, Mr. Deysher was a Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst with Royce & Associates, an investment firm specializing in the securities of small cap companies and adviser to the Pennsylvania Mutual Fund. Mr. Deysher began his investment career with Kidder Peabody in 1983, where he managed equity and fixed income portfolios for individuals and small institutions. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University, and master’s degrees from both Indiana University, Bloomington (Business) and the University of California, Berkeley (Engineering). He is a CFA charterholder, and lives and works in New York City. Profile
Word count: 2,663

TWST: Tell us about your firm and please introduce your fund.

Mr. Deysher: The Pinnacle Value Fund is an SEC-registered mutual fund launched

