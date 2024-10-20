Skip the Needles — Delivering Biologics in Oral Form

John Vandermosten, CFA, is a senior biotechnology research analyst for Zacks SCR where he covers a portfolio of small-cap equities. His background includes 20 years of experience in a variety of investment management and research roles across all market cap ranges and throughout the capital structure. Formerly, Mr. Vandermosten was a research analyst for Singular Research covering the health care space and a consultant with Coker Group, a national health care services firm providing financial services to health care organizations. At Coker Group he consulted with clients in a variety of strategic and financial areas, including asset valuations, due diligence and transactions. Prior to his role as sell-side analyst and consultant, Mr. Vandermosten was a portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group and covered health care and other spaces as a research analyst. Mr. Vandermosten was also an analyst at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. Mr. Vandermosten has an MBA from Texas A&M University, an M.A. from Tulane University and a B.A. from San Diego State University. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas. Profile

Word count: 4,102

TWST: We spoke about two years ago. How would you compare today’s market to back then?

Mr. Vandermosten: Two years ago would have been fall