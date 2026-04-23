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Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> April 23, 2026

Short-Term Strategy Centers on Trading War-Driven Market Swings

Langenberg, Brian
Brian Langenberg, CFA, is Principal and Strategist at Langenberg & Company, LLC. He advises clients globally with a particular focus on industry, energy, resources, infrastructure and education, as well as providing investment strategy to institutional investors. He appears on CNBC, Fox Business News, CNN and other media. Mr. Langenberg was first recognized by the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in 1999, and he or his firm have earned subsequent awards in II, The Wall Street Journal and StarMine helped by research innovations including the seminal Multi-Industry Greybook in 2001, ROIC-based deal analysis, revenue component analysis and business unit trends. Mr. Langenberg is also a former Naval Intelligence Officer with expertise in geopolitics, logistics and trade, and uniquely integrates geopolitical analysis and macroeconomic assessment with bottom-up fundamental research. He teaches in the U.S. and Asia and serves as a mentor for the CFA Global Investment Challenge. Profile
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TWST: Please introduce your firm and tell us a little bit about your history. How long have you been in Hanoi, and why Hanoi?

Mr. Langenberg:

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