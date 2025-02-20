The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> February 20, 2025

Shopping Center REIT Has Strong Track Record, Best-in-Class Portfolio

Gorman, Michael
Michael Gorman is a Managing Director and REIT Analyst at BTIG, focused on apartments, health care, retail, freestanding, and residential REITs. Mr. Gorman has over 17 years of experience covering the sector. Prior to BTIG, he was a lead REIT analyst at Cowen and Company, and held similar roles at Janney Montgomery Scott, Credit Suisse, and Prudential. Mr. Gorman received an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Bucknell University. Profile
Word count: 3,533

TWST: When we spoke three years ago, your research was focused on the shopping center, net lease and health care subsectors. Is there anything new or different about your

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Revisiting Diversification: Building a Stable and Resilient Portfolio
Global Companies with an Edge: L’Oreal, Taiwan Semi and Toyota
Insurance and Travel Industries Continue to See Good Fundamentals
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
BDC Analyst: Trinity Capital Positioned to Outperform
Resilience of Higher-End Consumer Bolsters Retail REITs
Shopping Center REIT Has Strong Track Record, Best-in-Class Portfolio
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 