The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 5, 2026

Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters

Campbell, John
John Campbell, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Custom SMA team and head of the Systematic Core Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Mr. Campbell served as a Portfolio Manager at Placemark Investments, covering quantitative research and product development. Earlier, he served as a premium service representative at Fidelity Investments. He began his investment industry career in 1994. Mr. Campbell earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Profile
Word count: 3,048

TWST: Tell us about the Systematic Core Equity team that you lead at Allspring. How would you describe your overall investment approach, and what are the strengths or

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)
Interview with the President and CEO: PowerBank Corp. (NASDAQ:SUUN)
Interview with the CEO: H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials
Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters
VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Utility Earnings Accelerate as Infrastructure Spending Surges
NextDecade and Venture Global Set to Gain From U.S. LNG Expansion
Two E&P Stocks Positioned to Outperform in a Tough Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 