REITs as a Safe Haven: Why Geopolitical Risk Could Drive 2026 Outperformance

Key Takeaways: Barry Oxford of Colliers Securities anticipates that REITs are positioned to outperform the S&P 500 in 2026, driven by attractive valuations and their status as a "safe haven" during geopolitical instability. While the apartment sector continues to struggle with a backlog of new deliveries that has delayed a return to pricing power, Oxford identifies retail as the strongest property type due to limited new supply and resilient consumer demand. He maintains a preference for stocks trading at a discount to Net Asset Value (NAV), specifically recommending Alpine (PINE), Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT), and Terreno (TRNO) for their disciplined management and strategic market positioning. Oxford suggests that if AI-driven mega-caps experience a pullback, the resulting "risk-off" environment could further accelerate capital flows into the domestic-focused REIT sector. Profile Barry Oxford, CFA, is a Managing Director and serves as Senior Research Analyst at Colliers Securities. He joined Colliers in April 2021 and initiated coverage of the real estate sector, focusing on office, industrial and triple-net real estate companies. Previously, he was with D.A. Davidson & Co. as a Senior Real Estate Analyst for seven years. Prior to this, he spent 10 years on the buy side as a research analyst for Invesco, UBS and Colonial First State. He started his career at Alex. Brown & Sons on the II-ranked real estate team. Mr. Oxford holds an MBA with a finance concentration from the Crummer School of Business at Rollins College and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and English from Denison University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile

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