Rand Capital CEO Daniel Penberthy on BDC Strategy and 2026 Growth Outlook

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President and CEO Daniel Penberthy highlights the company’s "sweet spot" of writing $2 million to $4 million checks, a niche with limited competition from larger BDCs

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Despite a stagnant 2025 marked by high interest rates and significant portfolio repayments, Rand remains well-positioned for 2026 with $23 million in total liquidity and zero outstanding debt

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The company is focused on recycling capital into new sub-debt instruments to support and grow its quarterly dividend, which reached $0.29 per share in 2025.