The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> November 22, 2024

Positive Economic Outlook Should Spur Growth in Gaming and Travel

Wasiolek, Dan
Dan Wasiolek is a senior equity analyst for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. He covers gaming, lodging, and online travel. Before joining Morningstar in 2014, Mr. Wasiolek spent 16 years as an analyst and portfolio manager covering U.S. mid- and large-cap strategies for Driehaus Capital Management. Mr. Wasiolek holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Illinois Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance, from the DePaul University Kellstadt School of Business. Profile
Word count: 2,227

TWST: You spoke with The Wall Street Transcript last year. As a refresher and for readers who aren’t familiar, could you please give us an overview of the areas you

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)
Interview with the CEO: Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)
Interview with the President and CEO: Farmer Bros Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
AI Opportunities Expand to Industrial, Utilities and Energy Sectors
India Fund Manager Expects Discretionary Spending to Grow
Inefficiency in Ex-US Markets Creates Opportunity to Buy at a Discount
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mega Retailers Take Market Share from Traditional Grocery Stores
Movie Theater Stocks See Gains in Anticipation of 2025 Blockbusters
Positive Economic Outlook Should Spur Growth in Gaming and Travel
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 