NMRK Outlook: Why KBW Names Newmark a Top Pick for 2026 Recovery

Key Takeaway: Newmark (NASDAQ:NMRK) is one of the top stock recommendations for 2026 according to Jade Rahmani of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The company is seeing significant market share gains and has "white space" in its business model because it currently has very little international revenue. Newmark has recently opened more than 10 offices internationally and is expected to gain traction in those markets within the next one to two years. Additionally, the firm is growing its management services business. Because this recurring revenue line typically trades at a high multiple, its growth is expected to positively impact Newmark's stock price as the commercial real estate market recovers. Profile Jade Rahmani is a Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. He joined KBW in 2007 and covers the commercial real estate finance sector. Previously, he was an Equity Analyst at Prudential Securities, covering industrial companies including aerospace and defense. Mr. Rahmani was named the #1 Stock Picker in Housing Durables in 2012 and 2015, and #3 in Earnings Estimate Accuracy in 2016 by StarMine. Earlier in his career, he worked at UBS on strategic marketing initiatives and at Sidley Austin on real estate finance transactions. Mr. Rahmani received a B.A. in English from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Profile

Word count: 2,545

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of your coverage universe. You cover a number of different areas, including commercial real estate finance and commercial real estate