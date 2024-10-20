The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> October 20, 2024

New Drug Trials Spur Continued Interest in Anti-Obesity Space

Phipps, Matt
Matt Phipps, Ph.D., is Group Head of Biotechnology Equity Research at William Blair & Co, LLC. He joined the firm in November 2014, after working as a postdoctoral research fellow at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. In the 2019 StarMine Analyst Awards from Refinitiv, Dr. Phipps was ranked the No. 1 earnings estimator in biotechnology and No. 3 across all industries. Dr. Phipps earned a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular physiology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a B.S. in physics in medicine from the University of Notre Dame. Profile
Word count: 3,485

TWST: The big news is that the Fed cut rates by 50 basis points yesterday, and the market is dramatically rising. How is your coverage space

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)
Interview with the CEO: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NURPF)
Interview with the President and Executive Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Profitability Strategy Pays Off for Bank IT Company Q2 Holdings
Three Mid-Cap Names Using Their Balance Sheets to Create Value
Look Beyond Traditional Emerging Markets for More Diversification, Less Risk
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cidara’s Long-Acting Antiviral Drug Could Be a Game Changer
Spotting Potential in the High-Risk, High Reward Neuroscience Space
New Drug Trials Spur Continued Interest in Anti-Obesity Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 