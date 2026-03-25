CEO Matt Ehrlichman on How Porch Group’s Data-Driven Insurance Model is Disrupting Legacy Carrier

.

Following a transformative 2025 where adjusted EBITDA grew 11x to $77 million, the company is now positioned for high-margin scalability that is largely shielded from weather-related volatility

.

By utilizing proprietary data from its dominant software—which manages half of all U.S. home inspections—Porch identifies low-risk properties to offer more competitive pricing than legacy carriers

.

With a robust balance sheet and a medium-term goal of reaching $3 billion in premium, Porch is executing a clear strategy to become a top 10 U.S. carrier

.