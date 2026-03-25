CEO Matt Ehrlichman on How Porch Group’s Data-Driven Insurance Model is Disrupting Legacy Carrier

Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 25, 2026
Key Takeaways: Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) has successfully evolved into a "new kind of homeowners insurance company" by pivoting to a capital-light, fee-based model through its Reciprocal Exchange. Following a transformative 2025 where adjusted EBITDA grew 11x to $77 million, the company is now positioned for high-margin scalability that is largely shielded from weather-related volatility. By utilizing proprietary data from its dominant software—which manages half of all U.S. home inspections—Porch identifies low-risk properties to offer more competitive pricing than legacy carriers. With a robust balance sheet and a medium-term goal of reaching $3 billion in premium, Porch is executing a clear strategy to become a top 10 U.S. carrier. Profile
Matt Ehrlichman is Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Porch Group, Inc. Prior to founding Porch in 2011, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Active Network, responsible for 85% of the company’s P&L. Mr. Ehrlichman joined Active Network in 2007 and helped grow its revenues from $65 million in 2006 to $420 million and an initial public offering in 2011. Before joining Active Network, he was co-founder and CEO at Thriva, which was acquired by Active Network in March 2007 for $60 million. Mr. Ehrlichman built Thriva out of his dorm room at Stanford University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurial Engineering and Master of Science in Management Science and Engineering. In 2014, he was named USA Today’s Inaugural Entrepreneur of the Year. Profile
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TWST: I’m hoping you’ll introduce our readers to Porch Group. Tell us a bit about the origins of the company, any important points along its history, and what the