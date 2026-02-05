Japan’s Microcap Market Is Rich in High-Quality Niche Businesses

Spencer Hackett is a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He is the firm’s Guardian Portfolio Manager of the Global Contrarian Fund (GPGCX), and a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund (GPMCX). Mr. Hackett joined Grandeur Peak in 2012. His specialty focus is in Japan and South Korea; he is fluent in Japanese and previously lived in Japan. Mr. Hackett earned his Master of Science in Finance at the University of Utah, where he also earned a B.S. in International Studies with a business emphasis and minor in Japanese. Profile Amy Hu Sunderland, CFA, is a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Grandeur Peak Global Advisors and has been with the firm since its inception in 2011. She is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund (GPMCX). She is also a Guardian Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (GPRIX), Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund (GPGIX), and Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund (GPGEX). Earlier in her 21-year career, Ms. Sunderland was a junior and later senior research analyst at Wasatch Advisors; a general analyst on the Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund (WAAEX) and the Wasatch Micro Cap Fund (WMICX), as well as a consumer sector specialist; and previously worked on the Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management Team. A CFA charterholder, Ms. Sunderland earned a B.S. in Finance and Business Information Systems, magna cum laude, from the University of Utah. She moved to Salt Lake City from China at age 10, bought her first house at age 12, built a successful real estate business, and began investing in stocks at age 14. Profile

TWST: We spoke with you about 10 years ago, and the Global Micro Cap Fund was quite new at that point, so it’s nice to do an update with you now. But let’s start first