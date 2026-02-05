The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 5, 2026

Japan’s Microcap Market Is Rich in High-Quality Niche Businesses

Hackett, Spencer
Spencer Hackett is a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. He is the firm’s Guardian Portfolio Manager of the Global Contrarian Fund (GPGCX), and a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund (GPMCX). Mr. Hackett joined Grandeur Peak in 2012. His specialty focus is in Japan and South Korea; he is fluent in Japanese and previously lived in Japan. Mr. Hackett earned his Master of Science in Finance at the University of Utah, where he also earned a B.S. in International Studies with a business emphasis and minor in Japanese. Profile
Sunderland, Amy Hu
Amy Hu Sunderland, CFA, is a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Grandeur Peak Global Advisors and has been with the firm since its inception in 2011. She is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund (GPMCX). She is also a Guardian Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (GPRIX), Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund (GPGIX), and Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund (GPGEX). Earlier in her 21-year career, Ms. Sunderland was a junior and later senior research analyst at Wasatch Advisors; a general analyst on the Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund (WAAEX) and the Wasatch Micro Cap Fund (WMICX), as well as a consumer sector specialist; and previously worked on the Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management Team. A CFA charterholder, Ms. Sunderland earned a B.S. in Finance and Business Information Systems, magna cum laude, from the University of Utah. She moved to Salt Lake City from China at age 10, bought her first house at age 12, built a successful real estate business, and began investing in stocks at age 14. Profile
Word count: 3,761

TWST: We spoke with you about 10 years ago, and the Global Micro Cap Fund was quite new at that point, so it’s nice to do an update with you now. But let’s start first

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)
Interview with the President and CEO: PowerBank Corp. (NASDAQ:SUUN)
Interview with the CEO: H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials
Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters
VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Utility Earnings Accelerate as Infrastructure Spending Surges
NextDecade and Venture Global Set to Gain From U.S. LNG Expansion
Two E&P Stocks Positioned to Outperform in a Tough Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 