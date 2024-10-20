Interview with the President and Executive Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Dr. Anil Diwan, Ph.D., is President and Executive Chairman of NanoViricides, Inc. He co-invented a bio-mimetic drug delivery platform, nanoviricides polymeric micelles, enabling site-specific targeting, multi-point attack, and encapsulation. Orally available, host-mimetic, direct-acting, nanoviricide drug NV-387 has successfully completed Phase I in healthy subjects and is being developed into Phase II. NV-387 has shown strong pre-clinical efficacy in RSV, influenza, COVID as well as Orthopoxvirus in lethal virus challenge animal models, attesting to its broad spectrum, reminiscent of antibiotics. Nanoviricides define a new paradigm “Re-Infection Inhibition,” going beyond antibodies and small chemicals. The platform further enables cures of viral infections by encapsulating orthogonal APIs ex: Remdesivir, Ribavirin, Cidofovir, etc. Dr. Diwan was instrumental in designing and establishing the NanoViricides campus in Shelton that comprises R&D to Clinical Trial Drug Product Manufacturing facility of its nanomedicines. Dr. Diwan holds a Ph.D., (Bio)Chemical Engineering, Rice University and a BTech, Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB). Profile

TWST: It’s been a while since you last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript. That was back in 2018, and a lot of significant progress has been achieved by your company