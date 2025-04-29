The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> April 29, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRXS)

Carrico, Brian
Brian Carrico is the President and Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis, Inc., a growth stage med-tech company addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children. Mr. Carrico also serves as a director on the board for NeurAxis. He joined NeurAxis in 2012, and during his tenure, Mr. Carrico has held multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Sales and President before becoming CEO on January 1, 2018. As an early employee in the Company’s life cycle, Mr. Carrico was instrumental in setting the strategic agenda for NeurAxis, raising start-up capital, championing new product development, and bringing a first-of-its-kind technology to market. Prior to joining NeurAxis, Mr. Carrico worked selling in the operating room at Bard Medical and in the Cath lab at St. Jude Medical. He attended Indiana State University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing. Profile
Word count: 3,006

TWST: Please give us a brief overview of NeurAxis and its services.

Mr. Carrico: Sure. NeurAxis is an early growth stage med-tech company,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)
Interview with the President and CEO: NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRXS)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Asymmetric Risk/Reward at Core of Multi-Asset Strategy
Dividend Growth Strategy Favors High-Quality Financials
Screening for 10% Dividend Growth Over 10 Years
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Med-Tech Names Are More Insulated from Tariff Fallout
Penumbra and AngioDynamics Among Top Med-Tech Sector Picks
Onshoring Drug Manufacturing Is Critical, But Not Easy
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 