Interview with the President and CEO: First Bank, a subsidiary of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Adam Currie is President and CEO of First Bank, a subsidiary of First Bancorp. He was appointed as President of First Bank in November 2023 after serving as its Chief Banking Officer and in February 2025 was named as its Chief Executive Officer. He has over 20 years of experience in financial services including roles in retail banking, commercial banking, and capital markets. Prior to joining First Bank, Mr. Currie was Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Group at PNC Capital Markets. Prior to that, he held a variety of positions at RBC Bank including Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Markets. Mr. Currie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of First Bank, where it started and where it’s heading.

Mr. Currie: We are a 91-year-old bank, so