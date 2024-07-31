Interview with the President and CEO: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Jon Stenberg was appointed President of Citizens, Inc. in March 2024 and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on July 1, 2024. Mr. Stenberg previously was Executive Vice President of the Individual Life Division of Symetra Life Insurance Company. Previously, he was General Manager, Executive Vice President of Ameriprise Financial. He also was Head of Retail Insurance, Senior Vice President, of New York Life. Additionally, he was a Partner of Blackbird International, consulting several companies in the life insurance industry. He was UBS Insurance Agency’s President, Lincoln Financial Group’s Life Insurance Sales Vice President, and Aetna Life Division’s Regional Marketing Director. He received an MBA from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree from Central Michigan University. Profile

Word count: 2,645

TWST: Could you tell me about Citizens?

Mr. Stenberg: Sure. Citizens is an Austin, Texas-based company, and we have two major