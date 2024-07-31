The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> July 31, 2024

Interview with the President and CEO: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Stenberg, Jon
Jon Stenberg was appointed President of Citizens, Inc. in March 2024 and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on July 1, 2024. Mr. Stenberg previously was Executive Vice President of the Individual Life Division of Symetra Life Insurance Company. Previously, he was General Manager, Executive Vice President of Ameriprise Financial. He also was Head of Retail Insurance, Senior Vice President, of New York Life. Additionally, he was a Partner of Blackbird International, consulting several companies in the life insurance industry. He was UBS Insurance Agency’s President, Lincoln Financial Group’s Life Insurance Sales Vice President, and Aetna Life Division’s Regional Marketing Director. He received an MBA from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree from Central Michigan University. Profile
Word count: 2,645

TWST: Could you tell me about Citizens?

Mr. Stenberg: Sure. Citizens is an Austin, Texas-based company, and we have two major

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Businesses That Can Compound at a Mid-Teens Rate
Buy Quality and Wait for the Value to Surface
Banks Offer Attractive Risk/Reward at Current Valuations
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Look Beyond the Dividend When Evaluating BDCs
P&C Insurance Analyst Favors Underwriters Over Brokers
Property and Reinsurance Names Are Best Bets in P&C Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 