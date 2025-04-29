The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> April 29, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Do, Cuong
Cuong Do is President and CEO of BioVie Inc. Prior to his appointment with BioVie, Mr. Do was President of Samsung Global Strategy Group where he helped to set the strategic direction for Samsung Group’s diverse business portfolio. He was previously the Chief Strategy Officer for Merck, a leading U.S. pharmaceuticals company. Mr. Do also held leadership roles in the technology space at Lenovo and Tyco Electronics, and was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where he spent 17 years helping to build the company’s healthcare, high tech and corporate finance practices. Mr. Do is an active entrepreneur who founded Callidus Biopharma (a biotech company working in rare diseases that was acquired by Amicus Therapeutics in 2013), Lysodel Therapeutics (a company developing an innovative pharmaceutical product for obesity), and M6P Therapeutics (a company developing gene and enzyme replacement therapies for rare lysosomal storage disorders). He holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Profile
Word count: 2,270

TWST: We’ve spoken before, but just for readers who may not be familiar, let’s start with a refresher on the company, its mission, and some

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)
Interview with the President and CEO: NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRXS)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Asymmetric Risk/Reward at Core of Multi-Asset Strategy
Dividend Growth Strategy Favors High-Quality Financials
Screening for 10% Dividend Growth Over 10 Years
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Med-Tech Names Are More Insulated from Tariff Fallout
Penumbra and AngioDynamics Among Top Med-Tech Sector Picks
Onshoring Drug Manufacturing Is Critical, But Not Easy
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 