The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> June 26, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Simard, Curtis C.
Curtis C. Simard serves as the President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bankshares and its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a full-service community bank headquartered in Maine. Mr. Simard joined the bank in June of 2013 after serving in a number of progressively responsible capacities since the start of his banking career in 1992 with First NH Bank, now known as Citizens Bank. Having led various business initiatives throughout New England and beyond, he joined BHB from TD Bank, where he most recently served as Managing Director of Corporate Banking. Profile
Word count: 4,036

TWST: Please give us a brief overview of Bar Harbor Bank.

Mr. Simard: Bar Harbor Bank is the operating company for Bar Harbor Bankshares,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large-Cap Names That Check the Boxes for Relative Value and Sustainability
Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment
Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Undervalued Insurance Companies Poised for Growth
Life Insurers Trading at Discount to Other Financials and Broader Market
W. R. Berkley and American Financial Offer Long-Term Strength and Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 