Interview with the President and CEO: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP)

Geoffrey Dow is the CEO, President, and sole Director of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He has over 20 years of experience in product development for tropical diseases and a strong publication and patent history. He has 13 years of leadership and advisory experience in the antimalarial drug development program at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity. Dr. Dow co-founded 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in 2010 and has been instrumental in various projects including securing FDA-regulatory approval for ARAKODA (tafenoquine) for malaria prophylaxis, managing post-marketing regulatory commitments, and ensuring the company adheres to GMP, quality, and pharmacovigilance requirements. He also published several important safety reviews, clinical trials, and non-clinical studies. Dr. Dow's ultimate goal is to develop and secure regulatory approval and commercial success of products for new indications in infectious disease. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Veterinary and Biomedical Science from Murdoch University, Perth, Western Australia (1994), a Ph.D. in Veterinary and Biomedical Science from Murdoch University (2000), and an MBA from the University of Maryland at College Park (2012).

Word count: 2,141

TWST: Let’s start with a brief history of the company and its mission.

Dr. Dow: Sure. So 60 Degrees was started in 2010 with a mission to