The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> May 29, 2025

Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Ehrlichman, Matt
Matt Ehrlichman is the CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Porch Group Inc. Prior to founding the company in 2011, Mr. Ehrlichman was Chief Strategy Officer at Active Network, responsible for ~85% of the company’s P&L. Mr. Ehrlichman joined Active Network in 2007 and helped grow its revenues from ~$65 million in 2006 to ~$420 million and an initial public offering in 2011. Before joining Active Network, Mr. Ehrlichman was co-founder and CEO at Thriva, which was acquired by Active Network in March 2007 for ~$60 million. Mr. Ehrlichman built Thriva out of his dorm room at Stanford University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurial Engineering and Master of Science in Management Science and Engineering. In 2014, Mr. Ehrlichman was named USA Today’s Inaugural Entrepreneur of the Year. Profile
Word count: 3,104

TWST: Please give us a brief overview of Porch Group, its products, and the customers you serve.

Mr. Ehrlichman: Happy to. Porch is a new kind

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Silvaco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)
Interview with the President and CEO: InTest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using Value-to-Price Analysis to Rotate Into Undervalued Industries
Small Cap Value Strategy Seeks Defensive Characteristics Backed by Catalysts
Utilities Show Resilience in Face of Recession and Tariff Fears
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
AI Growth Fuels Demand for Specialized Networking and Power Chips
Salesforce Is Top Pick for 2025 on Strength of AI Initiatives
Subscription Model Increases Visibility in Engineering Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 