Interview with the Executive Chairman: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Kent Landvatter is Executive Chairman of Finwise Bancorp and FinWise Bank. Mr. Landvatter joined FinWise and its wholly owned Utah state-chartered banking subsidiary, FinWise Bank, in September 2010 as the President and Chief Executive Officer. In Early 2026, he was appointed Executive Chairman of FinWise Bancorp and FinWise Bank. Mr. Landvatter has over 40 years of financial services and banking experience, including experience with distressed banks and serving as the president of two de novo banks, Comenity Capital Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank, USA. Profile

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TWST: We’ve spoken on numerous occasions, but we should give our readers a refresher, including how FinWise has evolved over the