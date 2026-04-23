Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR)

E. Brandon Robinson is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Aircraft. Mr. Robinson flew CF-18s in the Royal Canadian Air Force for two decades and managed capital projects up to $4 billion, including the F-35 acquisition. The co-author of several successful aerospace patents, he holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Royal Military College, as well as an MBA from Royal Roads University. Profile

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TWST: For readers who are new to Horizon Aircraft, give us a quick overview. What is the aircraft, and what problem are you solving that helicopters or other eVTOL designs do