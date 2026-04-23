Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 23, 2026
E. Brandon Robinson is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Aircraft. Mr. Robinson flew CF-18s in the Royal Canadian Air Force for two decades and managed capital projects up to $4 billion, including the F-35 acquisition. The co-author of several successful aerospace patents, he holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Royal Military College, as well as an MBA from Royal Roads University. Profile
Word: 3,416
TWST: For readers who are new to Horizon Aircraft, give us a quick overview. What is the aircraft, and what problem are you solving that helicopters or other eVTOL designs do