The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> November 18, 2021

Interview with the Co-CEO: Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Groesbeck, Robert
Robert Groesbeck is Co-CEO of Planet 13 Holdings Inc., a publicly traded (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) vertically integrated national cannabis company based in Nevada. The company’s 112,000-square-foot Las Vegas dispensary is the largest world’s largest cannabis superstore and entertainment complex. Planet 13 has award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Mr. Groesbeck has been in the Las Vegas area for the majority of his life. He has been a long-time entrepreneur, starting and/or assisting in the creation of a number of businesses. Mr. Groesbeck was designated as one of the top forty Southern Nevada Business Executives under the age of forty, on the basis of his professional achievement and community service by the Las Vegas Business Press. Mr. Groesbeck has extensive experience in the legal field. He has practiced law for over 25 years and has knowledge about multiple aspects of the law. He also served as the Mayor of the City of Henderson from 1993 to 1997. Mr. Groesbeck earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, an MBA from National University and a J.D. from Western Michigan University. Profile
Word count: 2,991

TWST: Can you tell me a little bit about the origins of Planet 13 and how you came to be involved with the company?

Ms. Groesbeck: I’m one

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)
Interview with the CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)
Interview with the Chairman of the Advisory Board: Red Light Holland Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUFF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Uncovering Opportunity in the Event-Driven and Distressed Securities Space
Despite Volatility, Asian Markets Offer Attractive Long-Term Returns
Fund’s Active Hedging Strategy Protects Capital During Downturns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Expansion of Legal Recreational Cannabis Markets Secures Path for Growth
U.S. Cannabis Operators Best Canada on Valuation, Financial Performance
Stalled Congressional Action on Cannabis Creates Buying Opportunity
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 