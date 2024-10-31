Interview with the Co-CEO and the CAO: Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNH)

Robert Groesbeck is Co-CEO of Planet 13 Holdings Inc., a publicly traded vertically integrated national cannabis company based in Nevada. Designated one of the top 40 Southern Nevada Business Executives under 40 by the Las Vegas Business Press, Mr. Groesbeck played a key role in the supporting and founding of several businesses. He is a long-time Nevada resident and a seasoned entrepreneur and legal professional with over 30 years of experience, including service as the Mayor of the City of Henderson from 1993 to 1997. Mr. Groesbeck holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, an MBA from National University, and a J.D. from Western Michigan University. Profile Lee Fraser is the Chief Administrative Officer Lee Fraser of Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Mr. Fraser served on Planet 13’s board of directors from May 2023 through June 2024, and he joined the executive management team in February 2024 as CAO. Mr. Fraser has previously held financial leadership roles at Fox Corp. and Warner Bros., where he developed business strategies and helped manage the construction and real estate portfolios for both companies. At Warner Bros., he was directly responsible for financial oversight of the worldwide Harry Potter Tour, and the Harry Potter Flagship Retail Stores. Mr. Fraser’s experience also includes corporate finance and financial planning at Gemstar-TV Guide and Waste Management. Mr. Fraser started his career in finance and accounting with Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Fraser has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Ottawa and received his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Profile

Word count: 2,976

TWST: So, it’s been a few years since you last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript. Let’s start with a refresher about the company and its history