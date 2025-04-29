The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> April 29, 2025

Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Alan H. Auerbach has served as Chairman of the Board and as CEO and President of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. since its inception. Before joining Puma, Mr. Auerbach served as Founder, CEO, President and a member of the board of directors of Cougar Biotechnology, Inc., from the company’s inception in 2003 until its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in July 2009. From July 2009 until January 2010, Mr. Auerbach served as Co-Chairman of the Integration Steering Committee at Cougar (as part of Johnson & Johnson) for Cougar’s lead product candidate, abiraterone acetate, which was approved for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer in the U.S. in April 2011 and in the European Union in September 2011. Prior to founding Cougar, from June 1998 to April 2003 Mr. Auerbach was Vice President, Senior Research Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, where he was responsible for research coverage of small- and middle-capitalization biotechnology companies, with a focus on companies in the field of oncology. From August 1997 to May 1998, Mr. Auerbach was a Vice President, Research Analyst at the Seidler Companies, Inc., where he was responsible for research coverage of small-capitalization biotechnology companies. Prior to his work as a biotechnology analyst, Mr. Auerbach worked for Diagnostic Products Corporation, where he designed and implemented clinical trials in the field of oncology. Mr. Auerbach currently serves as a director of Radius Health, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new drugs for osteoporosis and women’s health. Mr. Auerbach received a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University and an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California. Profile
Word count: 1,950

TWST: Please tell us about Puma Biotechnology.

Mr. Auerbach: I’d be more than happy to. Puma is a biotech company that is dedicated to the

