Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 20, 2025

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Poleg, Tamir
Tamir Poleg is a Co-Founder and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Real Brokerage Inc., a role he’s held since 2014. Prior to launching Real, Mr. Poleg was the Founder and CEO of Optimum RE Investments, an investment firm focused on multifamily real estate and technology ventures. Earlier in his career, he held a number of leadership roles in organizations that spanned the real estate and technology sectors across multiple continents. He holds a B.A. in economics from The College of Management Academic Studies. Profile
Word count: 3,651

TWST: Let’s start with a bit of history and background for folks who might not already be familiar with the company — the how and why of The Real Brokerage getting

