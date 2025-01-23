Interview with the CEO: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Dan Sceli was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in January of 2024. In his most recent position as board member and CEO of Cadillac Products Automotive Company, an international leader in the plastics converting industry, he demonstrated visionary leadership, diversified the product portfolio, and successfully expanded into new markets. Prior to this, Mr. Sceli spent 12 years as Chief Executive Officer at Peterson American Corporation, the largest privately held spring manufacturer in North America. His transformative leadership led the company through strategic overhauls, resulting in significant and sustainable growth. He also spent 22 years in expanding leadership roles at The Woodbridge Group, a provider of material technologies for automotive, commercial, recreational, packaging, health care, and building product applications, including several years in Europe running their European business. Mr. Sceli’s thought leadership extends beyond corporate walls; as past chairman and member of industry supplier associations Original Equipment Suppliers Association and Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, he has shaped industry standards and practices. Currently Mr. Sceli serves on the boards of KSR International and Cadillac Products Automotive Company. Profile

Word count: 2,415

TWST: Can you please share an overview of the company?

Mr. Sceli: Sure. Westport Fuel Systems is a Canadian business, traded both on the TSX