Interview with the CEO: Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)

Arik Kaufman is the Co-Founder and CEO of Steakholder Foods. He was chosen by The Jerusalem Post as the 41st out of a list of 50 as one of the most influential Jews globally in 2023. He’s been a co-founder of several businesses and has worked as an attorney. He graduated from Reichman University. Profile

Word count: 2,929

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Mr. Kaufman: We are a publicly traded company. We are traded on the Nasdaq. We were founded in 2019