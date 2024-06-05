The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> June 5, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Snavely, Mike
Mike Snavely is the CEO of Phunware Inc. Most recently he served as the General Manager of Vidable AI in Madison, Wisconsin. Prior to joining Vidable, Mr. Snavely held several revenue leadership and strategic business development roles in technology companies in Austin, Texas, and San Mateo, California, including Mutual Mobile, Phunware, and Tile. Mr. Snavely holds a B.A. from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, and a J.D. from The Ohio State University. He is licensed (inactive) as an attorney at law in the State of Ohio. Profile
Word count: 4,138

TWST: When The Wall Street Transcript spoke with Phunware last year, it was with a different CEO who had recently been hired. Why don’t we start with what happened?

