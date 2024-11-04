Interview with the CEO: Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Tiago Reis Marques, M.D., Ph.D. is the Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Dr. Marques is a fellow at Imperial College London and a lecturer at the Institute of Psychiatry, King’s College London. Dr. Marques is also a psychiatrist at Maudsley Hospital, rated as one of the top three psychiatry centres in the world. His research focuses on topics including the mechanism of action of psychiatric medication and the unveil of novel treatment targets. Dr. Marques has co-authored international treatment guidelines and written book chapters, including in the leading book in the field, “Neurobiology of Mental Illness.” Profile

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview and history of the company.

Dr. Marques: Of course. Pasithea Therapeutics is a company that has