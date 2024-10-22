Interview with the CEO: OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (EPA:OSE)

Nicolas Poirier is CEO at OSE Immunotherapeutics. He has been Chief Scientific Director and member of the management team of OSE Immunotherapeutics since 2016. He started his career at Tcl Pharma in 2009 as a researcher, became Project Manager at Effimune in 2012, then Director of R&D programs in 2014. In addition, Mr. Poirier is an active member of the Strategic and Scientific Advisory Committee (COSSF) of the French biomedical industry association (MabDesign). Over the past 15 years, he has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed international scientific publications and holds over 40 issued patents in the field of immunotherapy. Mr. Poirier and his team have obtained more than 45 million euros in French and European public funding to co-finance OSE Immunotherapeutics’ research and development programs. He holds a Ph.D. in immunology from the European Center for Transplantation and Immunotherapy Sciences, Nantes, masters’ degrees both in biotechnology from the University of Nantes and pharmacology from the University of Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg, and a certification in global management from INSEAD. Profile

Word count: 2,685

TWST: Can you tell me about the company?

Mr. Poirier: Sure. OSE Immunotherapeutics is a French biotech — the company is listed on Euronext