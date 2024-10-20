The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> October 20, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NURPF)

Pilcher, Jon
Jon Pilcher is Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Pilcher joined Neuren in August 2013 as CFO and was appointed CEO in May 2020. He has played a central role in all aspects of Neuren’s R&D, commercial and corporate activities. Before joining Neuren he was a member of the leadership team at Acrux (ASX:ACR) throughout a period that included Acrux’s IPO and listing on the ASX, the development and FDA approval of three novel pharmaceutical products and a transforming licensing deal with Eli Lilly in 2010. He formerly spent seven years in a series of senior financial positions in the R&D and corporate functions of international pharmaceutical groups Medeva and Celltech, which are now part of UCB. Mr. Pilcher is a Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in biotechnology from the University of Reading in the U.K. Profile
Word count: 2,958

TWST: So let’s start with a brief history of the company and its mission.

Mr. Pilcher: Sure. So Neuren is an interesting company, which has

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)
Interview with the CEO: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NURPF)
Interview with the President and Executive Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Profitability Strategy Pays Off for Bank IT Company Q2 Holdings
Three Mid-Cap Names Using Their Balance Sheets to Create Value
Look Beyond Traditional Emerging Markets for More Diversification, Less Risk
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cidara’s Long-Acting Antiviral Drug Could Be a Game Changer
Spotting Potential in the High-Risk, High Reward Neuroscience Space
New Drug Trials Spur Continued Interest in Anti-Obesity Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 