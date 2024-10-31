Interview with the CEO: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Barbara Sher is the CEO of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Ms. Sher brings over 20 years of experience in senior executive roles at both large and small and public and private companies. She has served as SVP of Customer Experience at the company since June 2022, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales at Newfold Digital, Inc., and previous to that as Vice President of Business Development at Newfold Digital, Inc., and as Vice President of Business Development at Web.com. Ms. Sher received her MBA from Seton Hall University and her B.A. in communications from The College of New Jersey. Profile

Word count: 2,085

TWST: Let’s start with a brief history of the company and its focus on accessories for cannabis.

Ms. Sher: Sure. So Greenlane is the leading