Interview with the CEO: Flywire Corp. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Mike Massaro is CEO of Flywire Corp. His background spans global payments, mobile software and hardware, and e-billing at high-growth technology companies, including Carrier IQ and edocs, Inc. Mr. Massaro has been named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs, and a CEO of the Year by Comparably, among other distinctions. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Babson College. Profile

Word count: 2,909

TWST: Please tell us about Flywire.

Mr. Massaro: Sure, happy to. Flywire is at the intersection of payments and software. We have helped to