Interview with the CEO: Duos Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Charles “Chuck” Ferry is the CEO of Duos Technologies Group Inc. He has over 35 years of military and private-sector leadership experience. Prior to joining Duos Technologies, he was the CEO for APR Energy from 2018 to 2020 and COO/President from 2016 to 2018, leading a global fast-track power company with P&L responsibility for $325 million in annual revenue, 800 employees and 17 globally dispersed power plants. Mr. Ferry was General Manager/VP at ARMA Global Corporation from 2010 to 2016, which he helped grow from 80 employees and $20 million in annual revenues to 1,200 employees and $200 million in annual revenues. Previously he was a Business Developer and Operations Manager with Lockheed-Martin. He served 26 years on active duty in the U.S. Army leading Infantry, Ranger, and Special Operations Units to include 48 months of combat in Somalia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. In 1993, while second-in-command of a Rifle Company in the battle of Blackhawk Down in Somalia, he earned a Bronze Star Medal for Valor. In 2007, while commanding a Rifle Battalion, he earned a Silver Star Medal for valorous actions in Ramadi, Iraq. Mr. Ferry has an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in Political Science and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Profile

Word count: 3,574

TWST: Can you please tell us about Duos Technologies?

Mr. Ferry: Sure. Duos Technologies is a small but mighty company that’s traded