The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> May 29, 2025

Interview with the CEO: Duos Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Ferry, Charles
Charles “Chuck” Ferry is the CEO of Duos Technologies Group Inc. He has over 35 years of military and private-sector leadership experience. Prior to joining Duos Technologies, he was the CEO for APR Energy from 2018 to 2020 and COO/President from 2016 to 2018, leading a global fast-track power company with P&L responsibility for $325 million in annual revenue, 800 employees and 17 globally dispersed power plants. Mr. Ferry was General Manager/VP at ARMA Global Corporation from 2010 to 2016, which he helped grow from 80 employees and $20 million in annual revenues to 1,200 employees and $200 million in annual revenues. Previously he was a Business Developer and Operations Manager with Lockheed-Martin. He served 26 years on active duty in the U.S. Army leading Infantry, Ranger, and Special Operations Units to include 48 months of combat in Somalia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. In 1993, while second-in-command of a Rifle Company in the battle of Blackhawk Down in Somalia, he earned a Bronze Star Medal for Valor. In 2007, while commanding a Rifle Battalion, he earned a Silver Star Medal for valorous actions in Ramadi, Iraq. Mr. Ferry has an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in Political Science and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Profile
Word count: 3,574

TWST: Can you please tell us about Duos Technologies?

Mr. Ferry: Sure. Duos Technologies is a small but mighty company that’s traded

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Silvaco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)
Interview with the President and CEO: InTest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using Value-to-Price Analysis to Rotate Into Undervalued Industries
Small Cap Value Strategy Seeks Defensive Characteristics Backed by Catalysts
Utilities Show Resilience in Face of Recession and Tariff Fears
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
AI Growth Fuels Demand for Specialized Networking and Power Chips
Salesforce Is Top Pick for 2025 on Strength of AI Initiatives
Subscription Model Increases Visibility in Engineering Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 