Interview with the CEO: Capital Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Edward Barry joined Capital Bank as Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Since then, Capital Bank has rapidly expanded throughout the Washington, D.C. area and into Baltimore. Under his tenure, it has consistently been recognized as one of the top performing banks in the U.S and one of the best banks to work for. In 2018, he was named Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mid-Atlantic Region. Earlier, Mr. Barry held senior positions at Capital One Bank, Bank of America, and E&Y/Capgemini. He is on the board of the Mid Atlantic Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Profile

Word count: 4,754

TWST: We’ve spoken before, but can you give a brief history of the Bank and how it has evolved over the years?

Mr. Barry: Sure. So Capital