Interview with the CEO: BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST)

Ilan Sobel has been the CEO of BioHarvest Sciences Inc. since July 2020. He brought the company’s first product, VINIA, to North America, building a direct-to-consumer machine that is now generating significant revenues. Prior to BioHarvest, Mr. Sobel served for six years at Weissbeerger, as both Chief Operating Officer and then Chief Commercial Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Sobel played a major leadership role in building a disruptive Big Data, IOT & Software company that was ultimately purchased by Anheuser Busch InBev. Previously, Mr. Sobel served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets. Profile

TWST: Please give us an overview of BioHarvest and its products and services.

Mr. Sobel: I have the privilege of being CEO of BioHarvest