The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> November 22, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR)

Carmel, Sharon
Sharon Carmel is the Founder and CEO of Beamr Imaging Ltd. Mr. Carmel is a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record in the software space. In 1994, he co-founded Emblaze (LON:BLZ), which developed the first video chips for Samsung Mobile. The company went public in 1996, and in 2000 reached a peak market cap of ~$7B. In 2002, Mr. Carmel founded his second start-up, BeInSync, which developed P2P synchronization and online backup technologies, and was acquired in 2008 by Phoenix Technologies (NASDAQ:PTEC). Profile
Word count: 2,515

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview and history of the  company.

Mr. Carmel: Beamr was founded in 2010. Back then we were a VC-backed 

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)
Interview with the CEO: Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)
Interview with the President and CEO: Farmer Bros Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
AI Opportunities Expand to Industrial, Utilities and Energy Sectors
India Fund Manager Expects Discretionary Spending to Grow
Inefficiency in Ex-US Markets Creates Opportunity to Buy at a Discount
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mega Retailers Take Market Share from Traditional Grocery Stores
Movie Theater Stocks See Gains in Anticipation of 2025 Blockbusters
Positive Economic Outlook Should Spur Growth in Gaming and Travel
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 