Interview with the CEO: Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR)

Sharon Carmel is the Founder and CEO of Beamr Imaging Ltd. Mr. Carmel is a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record in the software space. In 1994, he co-founded Emblaze (LON:BLZ), which developed the first video chips for Samsung Mobile. The company went public in 1996, and in 2000 reached a peak market cap of ~$7B. In 2002, Mr. Carmel founded his second start-up, BeInSync, which developed P2P synchronization and online backup technologies, and was acquired in 2008 by Phoenix Technologies (NASDAQ:PTEC). Profile

Word count: 2,515

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview and history of the company.

Mr. Carmel: Beamr was founded in 2010. Back then we were a VC-backed