Interview with the CEO: Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Ram Machness is the Chief Executive Officer of Arbe Robotics Ltd. He brings more than 30 years of experience across embedded systems, semiconductors, and the automotive industry. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Machness served as Arbe’s Chief Business Officer for eight years, leading the company’s strategy, sales, customer support, business development, and product functions. In this role, he spearheaded global OEM and Tier 1 engagements and helped shape Arbe’s commercial and product strategy as the company advanced toward serial production and commercialization. Before joining Arbe, Mr. Machness spent 12 years in senior business roles at Texas Instruments, where he led product lines and business strategy for wireless connectivity across the automotive, mobile, and IoT markets. He began his career in core R&D, leading the development of deep embedded products. Profile

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TWST: We had the chance to talk to Kobi Marenko, Arbe’s former CEO, now president, back in May 2024. You just started as CEO in April of this year but you’ve been with