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Industry & Services >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 23, 2026

Industrial Tech, Embedded Power Gain from AI Data Center Build-Out

Adams, Jason
Jason Adams is the portfolio manager and sector team lead of the T. Rowe Price Global Industrials Equity Strategy in the Global Equity Division. He is an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Dividend Growth Equity, US Large-Cap Equity Income, US Structured Research Equity, US Large-Cap Value Equity, US All-Cap Opportunities Equity, and Global Focused Growth Equity Strategies. Mr. Adams is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Adams’ investment experience began in 2007, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2015, beginning in the U.S. Equity Division as a research analyst following aerospace and defense companies. Prior to this, Mr. Adams was employed by Caxton Associates as an investment analyst. He also was employed by Nomura as a research analyst covering the global aerospace and defense sector. Mr. Adams earned a B.A. in economics from Western Washington University and an MBA from Dartmouth College, Tuck School of Business. Profile
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TWST: In the context of an introduction to your fund, what’s your current overall view of the market?

Mr. Adams: My overall view is if you

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