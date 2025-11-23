Uncovering Double-Digit Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Hrishikesh “HK” Gupta is a Principal, Analyst and Portfolio Manager on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee and sits on SGA’s Executive Committee. He has been with the firm since 2014 and has been co-manager of SGA’s Emerging Markets Growth Portfolio since its inception that year. In 2021, he joined the portfolio management team of SGA’s flagship Global Growth Portfolio as co-manager, and in 2022 he joined the portfolio management team for SGA’s U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio. Mr. Gupta worked at Qualcomm, American Express and Amazon before joining the investment industry. Prior to joining SGA, he was a Senior Analyst at MDR Capital Management and an Associate Managing Director at Iridian Asset Management. He followed the technology, telecommunications, industrials, basic commodity and refiners sectors while at MDR and Iridian. He also worked as an Investment Banking Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and advised industrials and financials clients on private placements and M&A. Mr. Gupta holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, an M.S. in computer science from the University of California, San Diego and an MBA with specialization in corporate finance from the Stern School of Business at NYU. He was born, raised and educated in India and is fluent in Hindi. Profile

TWST: Would you introduce our readers to Sustainable Growth Advisers with an overview of the firm’s business?

Mr. Gupta: