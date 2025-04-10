High Barriers to Entry Linked to Stronger Dividend Growth

Austin R. Kummer, CFA, is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Multi-Sector Fixed Income, Multi-Strategy, and Dividend Equity strategies at Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. In this role, he is focused on the overall portfolio construction and management of client portfolios. Mr. Kummer also contributes to the firm’s asset allocation and macro positioning and assists in managing interest rate risk for clients. He joined the firm in 2013. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, he was primarily focused on investment grade credit research and risk management functions. Mr. Kummer received a BBA from Ohio University in Finance and Business Economics and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Profile

Word count: 2,911

TWST: To start, what would you want readers to know about Fort Washington’s overall business and your general approach to investment management?

Mr.