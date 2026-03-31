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Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> March 31, 2026

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji on 2025 Recovery and Strategic Growth

Key Takeaways: Marcus & Millichap marks its 55th anniversary with a return to profitability in 2025, following an unprecedented three-year market disruption caused by rapid interest rate hikes. CEO Hessam Nadji highlights that the firm maintained strategic investments in technology and talent throughout the downturn without cutting essential services or reducing commission splits. The company is leveraging its "fortress balance sheet," which features no debt and approximately $400 million in cash reserves to fund future growth in leasing, appraisal, and institutional services via IPA. While the private client segment showed double-digit improvement in 2025, the firm is now focused on capturing further market share as price stability returns to the broader commercial real estate market. Profile
Nadji, Hessam
Hessam Nadji joined Marcus & Millichap in 1996 as Vice President of research and advisory services and has served as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer since 2016. During those years, he assumed various responsibilities, including Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing all specialty division sales, launching the company’s institutional services division (IPA), and leading its IPO in 2013 as Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of research and technology for Grubb & Ellis, where he started his career in 1986. Mr. Nadji received a B.S. in information management and computer science from City University in Seattle and has nearly 40 years of experience in the real estate industry. He is frequently quoted as an industry trends spokesperson in major media, including CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, The Wall Street Journal, and various real estate publications. Profile
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TWST: This year Marcus & Millichap marks 55 years since its founding. That’s a lot of history to summarize, but what would you

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