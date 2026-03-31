Marcus & Millichap (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji on 2025 Recovery and Strategic Growth

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CEO Hessam Nadji highlights that the firm maintained strategic investments in technology and talent throughout the downturn without cutting essential services or reducing commission splits

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The company is leveraging its "fortress balance sheet," which features no debt and approximately $400 million in cash reserves to fund future growth in leasing, appraisal, and institutional services via IPA

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While the private client segment showed double-digit improvement in 2025, the firm is now focused on capturing further market share as price stability returns to the broader commercial real estate market

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