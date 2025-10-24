Global Strategy Targets Broad Exposure While Limiting Top-Down Risks

Jordan Pryor, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Integrated Global Equity Strategy in the Global Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is an Investment Advisory Committee member of the Integrated US Large-Cap Value Equity Strategy. Mr. Pryor is An Executive Vice President of the Integrated Equity Funds, Inc., and Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Pryor’s investment experience began in 2016, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2014, beginning as an investment fellow in the U.S. Equity Division. Most recently, Mr. Pryor was a quantitative analyst in the Integrated Equity Group, part of the Global Equity Division. Prior to this, Mr. Pryor was employed by Johns Hopkins University as a Research Assistant in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics. Mr. Pryor earned an M.S.E. and a B.S. in applied mathematics and statistics from Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile

Word count: 3,339

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to the T. Rowe Price Integrated Global Equity Fund (TQGEX), your role there, and the fund’s goals.

Mr.