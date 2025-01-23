Energy Transition Remains Megatrend Despite High Capital Costs and Protectionism

Pavel Molchanov joined Raymond James’ Investment Strategy team in 2025, following 21 years (2003-2024) in Equity Research. His work in Investment Strategy focuses on the thematic areas of energy, climate, mining, and agriculture. During the bulk of his time in Equity Research, he covered companies in renewable energy and clean technology, including solar, wind, biomaterials, electric vehicles, hydrogen, power storage, grid modernization, water technology, and more. He has been recognized in the StarMine Top Analyst survey, the Forbes Blue Chip Analyst survey, and The Wall Street Journal Best on the Street survey. He graduated cum laude from Duke University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, with high distinction. In the broader community, he is a member of the Board of Visitors at the University of North Carolina and its Institute for the Environment; a member of the Advisory Board at Cool Effect, an environmental project funding charity; the sponsor of the Molchanov Sustainability Internship Program at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London; and the sponsor of the Molchanov Climate Communications Prize at the American Geophysical Union. Profile

Word count: 2,513

TWST: Could you please start with an introduction to your recent new role at Raymond James? What do you exactly do now?

Mr. Molchanov: I have