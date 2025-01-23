The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 23, 2025

Energy Transition Remains Megatrend Despite High Capital Costs and Protectionism

Molchanov, Pavel
Pavel Molchanov joined Raymond James’ Investment Strategy team in 2025, following 21 years (2003-2024) in Equity Research. His work in Investment Strategy focuses on the thematic areas of energy, climate, mining, and agriculture. During the bulk of his time in Equity Research, he covered companies in renewable energy and clean technology, including solar, wind, biomaterials, electric vehicles, hydrogen, power storage, grid modernization, water technology, and more. He has been recognized in the StarMine Top Analyst survey, the Forbes Blue Chip Analyst survey, and The Wall Street Journal Best on the Street survey. He graduated cum laude from Duke University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, with high distinction. In the broader community, he is a member of the Board of Visitors at the University of North Carolina and its Institute for the Environment; a member of the Advisory Board at Cool Effect, an environmental project funding charity; the sponsor of the Molchanov Sustainability Internship Program at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London; and the sponsor of the Molchanov Climate Communications Prize at the American Geophysical Union. Profile
Word count: 2,513

TWST: Could you please start with an introduction to your recent new role at Raymond James? What do you exactly do now?

Mr. Molchanov: I have

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Interview with the CEO: Lifezone Metals Ltd. (NYSE:LZM)
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
UFO ETF Offers Diversification Across Global Space Industry
AI Opportunities Expand to Industrial, Utilities and Energy Sectors
India Fund Manager Expects Discretionary Spending to Grow
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
New Administration Unlikely to Shift Oil and Gas Market Dynamics
Low-Risk Utilities Stocks Enter Growth Mode Amid Rising Demand
Energy Transition Remains Megatrend Despite High Capital Costs and Protectionism
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 